Cormark Cuts Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) Price Target to C$5.00

Vitalhub (CVE:VHI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cormark from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Vitalhub Trading Up 1.4 %
VHI opened at C$2.94 on Monday. Vitalhub has a twelve month low of C$2.17 and a twelve month high of C$3.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$107.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.69.
Vitalhub Company Profile
