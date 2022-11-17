Cormark Cuts Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) Price Target to C$5.00

Vitalhub (CVE:VHI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cormark from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Vitalhub Trading Up 1.4 %

VHI opened at C$2.94 on Monday. Vitalhub has a twelve month low of C$2.17 and a twelve month high of C$3.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$107.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.69.

Vitalhub Company Profile

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for health and human service providers in the hospital, regional health authority, mental health, long term care, home health, and community and social service sectors in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination, patient flow and operational visibility, and DOCit mobile apps.

