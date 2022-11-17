Cormark Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL)

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Shawcor in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 15th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Shawcor’s current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Shawcor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Tuesday. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$14.00 to C$16.75 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered shares of Shawcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$14.75.

Shares of TSE:SCL opened at C$11.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.11. Shawcor has a one year low of C$4.24 and a one year high of C$11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$798.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33.

In other Shawcor news, Senior Officer Kevin Dominic Reizer sold 15,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.20, for a total transaction of C$130,466.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,127 shares in the company, valued at C$99,494.76.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

