Cormark Lowers Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target to C$13.85

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Cormark from C$14.25 to C$13.85 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.95% from the company’s current price.

APR.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.75 to C$13.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.75 to C$11.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.33.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of TSE:APR.UN opened at C$11.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$474.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.38. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12-month low of C$11.35 and a 12-month high of C$15.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.08.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.