Cormark Lowers Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target to C$13.85

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Cormark from C$14.25 to C$13.85 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.95% from the company’s current price.
APR.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.75 to C$13.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.75 to C$11.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.33.
Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of TSE:APR.UN opened at C$11.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$474.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.38. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12-month low of C$11.35 and a 12-month high of C$15.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.08.
Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.
