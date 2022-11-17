CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Short Interest Down 14.2% in October

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,220,000 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the October 15th total of 7,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $288,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $107,321.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CoStar Group Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

CSGP opened at $82.47 on Thursday. CoStar Group has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $85.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.92. The firm has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 95.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 15.36.

About CoStar Group

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

