Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €40.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) has been given a €40.00 ($41.24) price target by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on 1COV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($41.24) target price on Covestro in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($46.39) target price on Covestro in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($37.11) target price on Covestro in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays set a €56.00 ($57.73) target price on Covestro in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($45.36) price objective on Covestro in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Covestro alerts:

Covestro Price Performance

1COV stock opened at €35.59 ($36.69) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €32.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €34.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion and a PE ratio of 7.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17. Covestro has a 1 year low of €27.69 ($28.55) and a 1 year high of €58.48 ($60.29).

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.