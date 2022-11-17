Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) vs. Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Critical Review

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) and Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.9% of Crescent Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 27.0% of Crescent Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

Dividends

Crescent Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Pioneer Natural Resources pays an annual dividend of $4.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Pioneer Natural Resources pays out 15.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Energy 0 2 2 0 2.50 Pioneer Natural Resources 2 7 10 1 2.50

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Crescent Energy and Pioneer Natural Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Crescent Energy presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.74%. Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus price target of $281.44, indicating a potential upside of 10.76%. Given Crescent Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Crescent Energy is more favorable than Pioneer Natural Resources.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Crescent Energy and Pioneer Natural Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Energy $1.48 billion 1.59 -$358.54 million N/A N/A Pioneer Natural Resources $14.64 billion 4.20 $2.12 billion $28.05 9.06

Pioneer Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Crescent Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Crescent Energy and Pioneer Natural Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Energy 11.11% 130.62% 14.23% Pioneer Natural Resources 30.33% 31.82% 20.22%

Volatility & Risk

Crescent Energy has a beta of 2.42, meaning that its share price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Natural Resources has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pioneer Natural Resources beats Crescent Energy on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crescent Energy

(Get Rating)

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 1,528 gross undrilled locations, including 567 gross operated drilling locations; and 531.6 net million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.