CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Receives $240.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirty-two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $240.00.

CRWD has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,586.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at $163,208,436.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,011 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,689. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Down 3.1 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 208.1% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 44.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 154.5% in the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.7% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 141,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,313,000 after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $143.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $274.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.01.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Further Reading

