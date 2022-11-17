Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Trading 10% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) traded up 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $86.88 and last traded at $85.97. 328,045 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 5,578,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.12.

Specifically, CFO David M. Obstler sold 2,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $250,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,448 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,094,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson purchased 710,429 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.45 per share, with a total value of $49,339,294.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 423,218 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,392,490.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,506 shares of company stock valued at $7,057,756. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DDOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Datadog from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Macquarie started coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Datadog from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.23.

Datadog Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1,648.80 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.52.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $436.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.15 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

See Also

