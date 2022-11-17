David Ranken Gammon Sells 35,000 Shares of Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) Stock

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Rating) insider David Ranken Gammon sold 35,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,400 ($16.45), for a total value of £490,000 ($575,793.18).

Frontier Developments Stock Performance

Shares of LON:FDEV opened at GBX 1,332 ($15.65) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,291.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,361.45. The company has a market capitalization of £525.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,791.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.52.

Get Frontier Developments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FDEV shares. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Frontier Developments from GBX 1,855 ($21.80) to GBX 1,800 ($21.15) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($23.50) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,326.25 ($27.34).

Frontier Developments Company Profile

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across various platforms using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.