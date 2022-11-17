Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $189.33.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Demant A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cheuvreux lowered Demant A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from 290.00 to 215.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Demant A/S from 191.00 to 183.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Demant A/S from 190.00 to 170.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of Demant A/S stock opened at $12.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.78. Demant A/S has a twelve month low of $11.19 and a twelve month high of $26.24.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare and audio technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

