Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) a €145.00 Price Target

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) received a €145.00 ($149.48) target price from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SU. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($149.48) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($103.09) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($118.56) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($164.95) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €200.00 ($206.19) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Schneider Electric S.E. Price Performance

Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at €138.54 ($142.82) on Tuesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of €64.88 ($66.89) and a fifty-two week high of €76.34 ($78.70). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €125.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is €124.83.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

