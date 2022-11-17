Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €210.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) received a €210.00 ($216.49) price objective from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €204.00 ($210.31) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €167.00 ($172.16) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays set a €175.00 ($180.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €202.00 ($208.25) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €210.00 ($216.49) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Deutsche Börse Stock Performance

Shares of DB1 stock opened at €169.75 ($175.00) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €165.92 and its 200-day moving average price is €163.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.29, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Deutsche Börse has a one year low of €135.80 ($140.00) and a one year high of €175.90 ($181.34). The firm has a market cap of $31.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.42.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.