Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) PT Set at €7.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB – Get Rating) has been given a €7.00 ($7.22) price target by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential downside of 6.67% from the stock’s previous close.
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Price Performance
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank stock opened at €7.50 ($7.73) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €7.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is €8.88. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 1 year low of €10.36 ($10.68) and a 1 year high of €15.46 ($15.94).
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Company Profile
