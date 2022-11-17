Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) PT Set at €7.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB – Get Rating) has been given a €7.00 ($7.22) price target by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential downside of 6.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Price Performance

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank stock opened at €7.50 ($7.73) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €7.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is €8.88. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 1 year low of €10.36 ($10.68) and a 1 year high of €15.46 ($15.94).

Get Deutsche Pfandbriefbank alerts:

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.