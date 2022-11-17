DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 1,382.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,596 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408,080 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.11% of DexCom worth $32,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 639 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 597 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,378 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Stock Down 1.2 %

DXCM opened at $114.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.88 and a 200-day moving average of $87.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.21. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.89 and a 1-year high of $164.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at DexCom

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on DexCom to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on DexCom from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on DexCom from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.24.

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,700 shares in the company, valued at $11,595,717. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

