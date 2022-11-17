Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock Position Lessened by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 355,995 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 21,254 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of Diamondback Energy worth $43,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 51.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

FANG opened at $158.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Diamondback Energy declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $2.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FANG has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their target price on Diamondback Energy to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.30.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

