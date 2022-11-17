Direct Digital (DRCT) & Its Peers Critical Review

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) is one of 32 public companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Direct Digital to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Direct Digital and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Direct Digital $38.14 million -$1.51 million -0.05 Direct Digital Competitors $1.30 billion $559.00 million 5.17

Direct Digital’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Direct Digital. Direct Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Direct Digital 0.87% 134.63% 7.04% Direct Digital Competitors -16.17% -46.50% -2.79%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.4% of Direct Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Direct Digital and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Direct Digital 0 0 3 0 3.00 Direct Digital Competitors 101 401 586 7 2.46

Direct Digital presently has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 107.01%. As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 98.94%. Given Direct Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Direct Digital is more favorable than its competitors.

About Direct Digital

(Get Rating)

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem. It serves various industry verticals, such as travel, healthcare, education, financial services, consumer products, etc. with focus on small- and mid-sized businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

