Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Sunday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $69.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $72.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Dominion Energy from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dominion Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $83.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.08.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of D opened at $59.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.25. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $57.95 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The stock has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.46.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of D. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 486.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,364,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $716,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596,097 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 28.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,007,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,235,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156,960 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,230,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,928,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,948 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,008,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,437,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,954,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,074,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

