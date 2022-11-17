Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Position Boosted by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,650,899,000 after buying an additional 224,091 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 6.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,039,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,889,052,000 after purchasing an additional 731,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,761,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,688,503,000 after purchasing an additional 48,340 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Dover by 1.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,304,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $675,288,000 after purchasing an additional 45,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 7.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,303,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,475,000 after purchasing an additional 90,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $277,974.54. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at $675,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DOV opened at $141.33 on Thursday. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $114.49 and a 12 month high of $184.04. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.07 and its 200-day moving average is $128.10.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dover currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.09.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

