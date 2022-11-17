Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $269,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH opened at $277.18 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.38 and a fifty-two week high of $302.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $265.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.76.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

