Dowling & Yahnke LLC Lowers Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 124,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 997,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,330,000 after buying an additional 174,431 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 143,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 67,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 209.6% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 34,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 23,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,755. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on KMI shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $18.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.00.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 100.91%.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

See Also

