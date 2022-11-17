Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 63 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 696 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,526,000 after acquiring an additional 26,562 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,120,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,653,000 after acquiring an additional 355,408 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 54,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,267,000 after acquiring an additional 10,152 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPGI. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on S&P Global from $380.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Argus decreased their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on S&P Global from $418.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $397.00 price target (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.19.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $353.67 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $484.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $322.20 and its 200 day moving average is $341.54. The stock has a market cap of $115.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

