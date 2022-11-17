Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $3.46 Million Stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,143,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,838,000 after buying an additional 854,689 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,147,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,386,000 after buying an additional 220,775 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,883,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,137,000 after buying an additional 419,700 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,466,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,798,000 after buying an additional 575,664 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,743,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,544,000 after buying an additional 471,163 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EQH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Equitable from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.56.

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $905,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,307 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,018.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $905,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,307 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,018.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $218,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,429 shares in the company, valued at $640,084.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,300 shares of company stock worth $2,925,851. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

EQH stock opened at $30.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.44. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $37.13.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

