Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $5.79 Million Stock Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,852 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $5,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,473,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,028 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,478,000 after acquiring an additional 972,449 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,497,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at $22,480,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 459,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,276,000 after acquiring an additional 241,164 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACM shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AECOM from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AECOM from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on AECOM from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AECOM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.14.

AECOM stock opened at $79.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34. AECOM has a 12 month low of $60.74 and a 12 month high of $81.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.49.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 18.25%. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

