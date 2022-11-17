Eagle Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,671 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $5,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 179.5% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 176.2% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 42.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 66.3% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $47.83 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $40.18 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.61%.

KR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kroger to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.74.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

