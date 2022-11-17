Eagle Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Churchill Downs worth $5,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 31.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 60.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the first quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHDN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Churchill Downs from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $223.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.67. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12-month low of $172.75 and a 12-month high of $249.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.714 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.67. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.37%.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

