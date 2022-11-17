Eagle Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Churchill Downs worth $5,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 31.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 60.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the first quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHDN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Churchill Downs from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st.
Churchill Downs Stock Performance
Churchill Downs Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.714 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.67. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.37%.
About Churchill Downs
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.
