Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,147 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 29,880 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of Electronic Arts worth $23,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 294.1% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $129.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.06 and its 200 day moving average is $127.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 23.68%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $129,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at $742,378.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $129,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at $742,378.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $101,032.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,196,905.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,033 shares of company stock worth $3,384,127 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.76.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

