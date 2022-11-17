Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Stock Position Decreased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 431,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,404 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.72% of Ellington Financial worth $6,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ellington Financial by 126.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the second quarter worth $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Ellington Financial in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. 54.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Ellington Financial Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of EFC opened at $14.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 21.09 and a quick ratio of 21.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average of $14.46. Ellington Financial Inc. has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $18.13.

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.75%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -151.26%.

EFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ellington Financial to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ellington Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.