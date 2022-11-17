Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 50,341 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Emerson Electric worth $26,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 92.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 17,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.1% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 79,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $95.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.09. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.31.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

