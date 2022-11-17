Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Empire State Realty OP Price Performance

NYSE ESBA opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. Empire State Realty OP has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $11.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.31.

Empire State Realty OP Company Profile

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

