Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Shares Sold by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its position in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 74,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Encore Capital Group stock opened at $49.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $72.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Encore Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

