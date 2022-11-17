Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,908 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Encore Wire worth $6,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 376.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 305 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the second quarter worth $49,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 218.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 20.7% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the first quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIRE stock opened at $144.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.74. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.32. Encore Wire Co. has a 12 month low of $94.39 and a 12 month high of $155.35.

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $9.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $5.34. Encore Wire had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 46.63%. The firm had revenue of $762.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 33.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Encore Wire to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

