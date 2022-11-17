Endeavour Mining plc (LON:EDV) Insider Purchases £100,260 in Stock

Endeavour Mining plc (LON:EDV – Get Rating) insider Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,671 ($19.64) per share, with a total value of £100,260 ($117,814.34).

Endeavour Mining Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of LON:EDV opened at GBX 1,648 ($19.37) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,603.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,701.15. The firm has a market cap of £4.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,582.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.93, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.55. Endeavour Mining plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,435 ($16.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,176 ($25.57).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EDV shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($34.08) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($28.20) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,235.20 ($26.27).

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

