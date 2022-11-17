Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ENR. StockNews.com started coverage on Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Energizer from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Energizer from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Energizer from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Energizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

NYSE:ENR opened at $31.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79. Energizer has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $41.62.

In related news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.49 per share, with a total value of $91,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,583,348.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 5.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Energizer by 6.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Energizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Energizer by 12.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 159,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after buying an additional 17,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Energizer by 6.1% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

