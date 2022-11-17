Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Noble Financial

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:UUUU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Noble Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$13.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.75 target price on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

EFR stock opened at C$9.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 930.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 19.23 and a current ratio of 27.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.43. Energy Fuels has a one year low of C$6.14 and a one year high of C$13.82.

In related news, Director Dennis Higgs sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.96, for a total transaction of C$49,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,546 shares in the company, valued at C$2,455,598.16.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

