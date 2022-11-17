EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,636,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $777,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 2,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total value of $5,877,719.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,338,040.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPAM Systems Price Performance

EPAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $485.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.50.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $349.56 on Thursday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.59 and a 12 month high of $719.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $356.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.23.

About EPAM Systems

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.