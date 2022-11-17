Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Stock Position Decreased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 232,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 15,035 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Equifax were worth $42,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 526.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $203.16 on Thursday. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.98 and a 1-year high of $300.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.11 and its 200-day moving average is $188.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.10. Equifax had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 27.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Equifax from $221.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Equifax from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.00.

In related news, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $148.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.68. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at $516,549.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $148.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.68. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at $516,549.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $827,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,904.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,968. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

