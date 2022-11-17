Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Edgewell Personal Care Co’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Edgewell Personal Care in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Edgewell Personal Care’s current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EPC. StockNews.com began coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Edgewell Personal Care to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $39.93 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.88. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 33.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 26,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 6,647 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 129.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 32,292 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 653.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter worth about $954,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

