Eric Charles Kelly Sells 1,000 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $129,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,378.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.4 %
EA stock opened at $129.34 on Thursday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $142.79. The company has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.68%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EA. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.1% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,673 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.6% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.1% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.
About Electronic Arts
Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.
