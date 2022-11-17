Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. reduced its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 27,983 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $5,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Etsy by 21.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 46.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Etsy by 9.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 16.8% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 15.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $262,128.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,488.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $8,672,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,682,405.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $262,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at $341,488.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 241,901 shares of company stock worth $25,527,994. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

ETSY opened at $119.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $307.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.81.

ETSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Etsy in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on Etsy in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Etsy in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Etsy from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Etsy from $185.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.61.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

