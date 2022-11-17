Evercore ISI Reiterates “Buy” Rating for BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU)

BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Evercore ISI in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$24.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 91.24% from the company’s current price.

BELLUS Health Stock Performance

Shares of BLU opened at C$12.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.58 billion and a PE ratio of -11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 12.16 and a quick ratio of 11.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$13.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.61. BELLUS Health has a one year low of C$6.30 and a one year high of C$16.24.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

