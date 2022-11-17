Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) PT Lowered to C$59.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on Exchange Income from C$56.50 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Exchange Income from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$61.44.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Exchange Income Stock Down 0.6 %

EIF stock opened at C$47.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$2.01 billion and a PE ratio of 18.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$45.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$45.14. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of C$37.79 and a 52 week high of C$51.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.76.

Exchange Income Announces Dividend

About Exchange Income

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.69%.

(Get Rating)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.