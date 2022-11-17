Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Shares Purchased by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,359 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of Farmers National Banc worth $4,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 177.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc in the first quarter worth about $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc in the second quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 9.8% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 12,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Farmers National Banc Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FMNB opened at $14.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.48. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.41 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Farmers National Banc Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is currently 40.51%.

Several research firms recently commented on FMNB. Piper Sandler cut Farmers National Banc from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James cut Farmers National Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.