Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FRT. Bank of America raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.13.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $106.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.52 and its 200-day moving average is $102.32. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $86.43 and a 1 year high of $140.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

