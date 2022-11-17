Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 1,363 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1,365.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $217.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.18. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $267.13.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

