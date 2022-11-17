Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 5,721 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,830 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Applied Materials by 1.4% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 75,840 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 120,460 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 40.3% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 13,374 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 199.1% in the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. Mizuho dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $126.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $109.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen cut their price target on Applied Materials from $347.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.58.

AMAT stock opened at $104.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.46. The company has a market cap of $89.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.49. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

