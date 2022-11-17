Fiera Capital Corp Buys 107,200 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 452,260 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 107,200 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.14% of NovaGold Resources worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the second quarter worth about $183,000. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 19.6% in the second quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 61,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the second quarter worth about $545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

NovaGold Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NG opened at $5.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.44. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $8.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -35.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 45.44 and a quick ratio of 45.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NovaGold Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:NG Get Rating ) (TSE:NG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 4th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

NG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares set a C$9.00 target price on NovaGold Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on NovaGold Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on NovaGold Resources from $28.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 45,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $252,777.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,402.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 20,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $98,179.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,244.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 45,382 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $252,777.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at $50,402.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,880 shares of company stock valued at $369,483. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG).

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.