Fiera Capital Corp Cuts Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen lifted their price target on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.7 %

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Shares of HON stock opened at $214.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.35. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $221.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

