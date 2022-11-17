Fiera Capital Corp Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. TFC Financial Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 282.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 143.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $184.25 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $238.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.57.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.