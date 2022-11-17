Fiera Capital Corp Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of VWO opened at $39.04 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $52.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.27.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.