Fiera Capital Corp Has $2.20 Million Stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 295.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 313,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,315 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,687,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,644,000 after purchasing an additional 167,467 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,820,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,950,000 after acquiring an additional 169,096 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,177,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,275,000 after acquiring an additional 579,511 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,389,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,222,000 after buying an additional 546,152 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,618,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,465,000 after buying an additional 22,229 shares during the period. 50.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AGI. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$18.25 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

NYSE AGI opened at $8.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 111.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.54. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $9.22.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $213.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.02%.

Alamos Gold Profile

